BJP-JJP compromised on ideologies to grab power: Selja

As Congress workers and leaders held protests against the alleged “anti-people” policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and in Haryana, the Congress’s State president Kumari Selja on Saturday asserted that the BJP and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had both compromised on their ideologies in a bid to grab power.

Addressing party workers at a protest march in Kurukshetra, Ms. Selja said the BJP government’s ‘failed policies’ had resulted in the ongoing economic crisis, unemployment, price rise and collapse of the banking system.

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, Ms. Selja said, “How can the people of the State digest this coalition in which the parties join hands simply to be in power? For staying in power, the parties have compromised on their ideologies. This government, which has been formed out of compromises, would not last long.”

Ms. Selja accused the BJP of misusing power in the formation of the government in Maharashtra as well. “BJP is not even sure of the number of MLAs supporting it. But only to be in power its Chief Minister has taken oath early in the morning,” she said, accusing the BJP of adopting unethical means to grab power, unmindful of democratic values and constitutional propriety.

“The country’s economy is in bad shape, industries are being shut down and all the monetary reserves of the common man have been exhausted. The promise of creating two crore jobs annually has failed miserably. While the government is boasting about creation of new job opportunities, the fact is that people are becoming jobless,” contended Ms. Selja.

She also accused the BJP of adopting corrupt practices in the sale of electoral bonds. “At the time of release of the bonds, the government boasted of eradication of corruption in elections. But now, the BJP stands totally exposed. The rules and regulations were changed to the benefit of BJP. 95% of total funds received in election bonds have been received in the account of BJP alone,” asserted Ms. Selja

A memorandum addressed to the President against the “anti-people” policies of both governments was also submitted to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate by party workers.