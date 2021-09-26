National

BJP has cheated sugarcane farmers in UP: Priyanka

A file picture of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

With the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh increasing the purchasing price of sugarcane to ₹ 350 per quintal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the BJP has "cheated" the sugarcane farmers in a “big way” as there has been only a marginal hike in the price under its rule while the input costs have gone up many times.

In a major decision barely months ahead of the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a ₹ 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state.

Reacting to the development,Ms. Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The BJP has cheated the sugarcane farmers of U. P. in a big way. After a marginal increase of ₹ 35 in four and a half years, it has been announced that only ₹ 350 per quintal will be given to sugarcane farmers despite the input cost having gone up many times." The

sugarcane farmers of U. P. do not want even a rupee less than ₹ 400 per quintal, the Congress general secretary said.

The decision of the Yogi Adityanath government also assumes significance as it came barely a day before the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Addressing a meeting of farmers here organised by the BJP's Kisan Morcha, Mr. Adityanath said, "The government has decided that the variety of sugarcane for which ₹ 325 per quintal was paid to farmers, that price has been increased to ₹ 350, which will be paid to farmers."


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 8:38:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-has-cheated-sugarcane-farmers-in-up-priyanka/article36684497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY