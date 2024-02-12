GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP govt. has given 1.5 times more jobs than preceding govt. did in 10 years: PM Modi

PM Modi handsover recruitment letters to government jobs to more than one lakh youngsters via video conference during a Rozgar Mela programmme.

February 12, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the ‘Rozgar Mela’, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. PM distributed appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the ‘Rozgar Mela’, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. PM distributed appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 12, 2024, said his government has given 1.5 times more jobs in its 10 years than the previous dispensation did in the same duration.

Handing over recruitment letters to government jobs to more than one lakh youngsters via video conference during a Rozgar Mela programme, Mr. Modi castigated the previous government for taking an inordinately long time to complete recruitment exercises and said it bred bribery.

The Prime Minister said his government has brought transparency and is working to ensure that recruitment is done in a time-bound manner.

Youngsters now believe that they all have equal opportunity and can find a place for themselves in the government system through hard work and talent,Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi asserted that the measures taken by his government, be it a scheme for rooftop solar power for one crore homes or the massive investment in infrastructure, have been creating a lot of employment opportunities.

With over 1.25 lakh start-ups, India is the third largest eco-system in the sector, and youngsters are launching new firms in even smaller cities, he said, adding that it is creating lakhs of jobs.

The government has extended tax rebates to start-ups and has announced a fund of ₹1 lakh crore for research and innovation, Modi said.

Accusing previous governments of not paying due attention to the railway, he said the entire sector is amid a transformation.

"They neglected the common people's expectations," Mr. Modi said, attacking the previous governments.

Karmayogi Bhavan

On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of phase I of the integrated complex "Karmayogi Bhavan" here. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of 'Mission Karmayogi'.

The recruits will be joining the government in various Ministries and departments, according to a statement issued earlier.

