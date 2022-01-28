BJP declared assets worth ₹4,847 cr in 2019-20, BSP second at ₹698 crore: ADR

The Association for Democratic Reforms prepared its report based on its analysis of assets and liabilities of national and regional parties in 2019-20

The BJP declared assets worth ₹4,847.78 crore in financial year 2019-20, the highest among all political parties, followed by the BSP at ₹698.33 crore and the Congress at ₹588.16 crore, according to poll reforms advocacy group ADR.

The Association for Democratic Reforms prepared its report based on its analysis of assets and liabilities of national and regional parties in 2019-20.

According to the analysis, the total assets declared by the seven national and 44 regional parties during the financial year amounted to ₹6,988.57 crore and ₹2,129.38 crore, respectively.

Among the seven national parties, the highest assets were declared by the BJP (₹4847.78 crore or 69.37%), followed by the BSP (₹698.33 crore or 9.99%) and the Congress (₹588.16 crore or 8.42%), the ADR report said.

Among the 44 regional parties, the assets of the top 10 parties were worth ₹2028.715 crore or 95.27% of the total declared by them all combined.

In the FY 2019-20, among the regional parties, the highest assets were declared by the Samajwadi Party at ₹563.47 crore (26.46%), followed by the TRS at ₹301.47 crore and the AIADMK at ₹267.61 crore.

Fixed Deposits/FDR constituted the largest share of ₹1,639.51 crore (76.99%) of the total assets declared by regional parties in the FY 2019-20.

Under the FDR/Fixed Deposits category for the financial year, the BJP and the BSP declared ₹3,253.00 crore and ₹618.86 crore, the top two among all national parties, while the Congress declared ₹240.90 crore.

Among regional parties, political parties such as the SP (₹434.219 crore), TRS (₹256.01 crore), AIADMK (₹246.90 crore), DMK (₹162.425 crore), Shiv Sena (₹148.46 crore), BJD (₹118.425 crore) among others declared highest assets under FDR/Fixed Deposits.

The total liabilities declared by the seven national and 44 regional parties for the FY 2019-20 amount to ₹134.93 crore.

“The National Political Parties declared the total liabilities of ₹74.27 crore in FY 2019-20. National Parties declared ₹4.26 crore under Borrowings and ₹70.01 cr under Other Liabilities and in the FY 2019-20, Congress declared the highest total liabilities of ₹49.55 crore (66.72%) followed by AITC that declared ₹11.32 crore (15.24%)," the ADR said.

Regional political parties declared total liabilities of ₹60.66 crore in FY 2019-20, it said.

“Regional Parties declared ₹30.29 crore under Borrowings and ₹30.37 cr under Other Liabilities and in the FY 2019-20, TDP declared the highest total liabilities of ₹30.342 crore (50.02%) followed by DMK that declared ₹8.05 crore (13.27%)," the analysis said.