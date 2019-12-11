BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha moves privilege motion against Bihar cop

BJP chief whip and MP, Sanjay Jaiswal, in the Lok Sabha has given notice of a privilege motion against an additional superintendent of police in Bihar for reports in the media that arrest warrant against the MP and order for attachment of his properties had been issued.

In a letter to Speaker Om Birla dated December 9, Mr. Jaiswal who is also the BJP’s Bihar unit chief said he learnt about the reports on Sunday

The news reports had claimed that arrest warrant and order for attachment of properties were issued by Additional SP of Motihari, Shaishav Yadav, who was investigating a case lodged against Mr. Jaiswal by a group of persons. In the complaint, the Bettiah MP was accused of trying to incite communal passions on the date of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Mr. Jaiswal had expressed bewilderment over the news items and said he was “the first complainant” since his FIR was filed before the other side did the same, after he was surrounded by a menacing crowd outside a polling booth following which his security guard had to fire a gunshot in the air in self-defence.

In the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, he said, “It seemed to be a part of a well thought-out conspiracy to prevent me from attending the House, despite the whip, and thereby make me lose my membership.” He also said if the SP of Motihari was found to be involved in the matter, a privilege notice ought to be also issued against him

The SP, Umesh Kumar Sharma, had, however, said that the matter was still under investigation and the case attracted only those sections which were bailable, and therefore, the question of arrest of the MP did not arise.