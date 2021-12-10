BJP awaits poll outcomes in U.P., Punjab to play its cards in Delhi

Ward rotation could also help boost its chance in civic polls

Following repeal of the three farm laws, the BJP’s hope of retaining sway over the Capital’s civic bodies hinges largely on its performance in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party’s success or lack thereof in Punjab and a routine electoral exercise in Delhi.

According to party sources, its dented public perception following the repeal of the three “black laws” is as dependent on poll results in the neighbouring States as it is on the rotation of municipal wards in Delhi which is scheduled early next year.

Sources said this rotation will come in handy in avoiding bad press the party usually generates whenever it announces replacement of sitting leaders to combat anti-incumbency as part of a considered and successfully tested strategy.

“Electoral success, the party has observed time and again is contagious. How well we win in Uttar Pradesh and how badly the AAP fares in Punjab will be significant factors for the Delhi municipal elections,” a party leader said.

Ward rotation

“Between January and February next year, civic wards will be rotated, which will help the party escape the slight negativity with which voters view the replacement of sitting civic body leaders as a sly ploy to counter anti-incumbency,” another leader said.

There will be reservation of wards which will be done based on the figures from the 2011 census. Reservation of the seats in wards, for women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), will be based on the census of 2011.

Responding to the notion of a possible delimitation process to be conducted prior to the upcoming civic polls, an official at the Delhi’s State Election Commission said, “There will be no delimitation exercise prior to the civic elections.”

“There will be rotational reservation which means that if a seat was previously reserved for women candidates, then it is likely that the seat might be reserved in another category but there might be some repetitions as well,” the official said.

Fifty per cent seats in Delhi’s three municipal corporations — North, South and East — are reserved for women. Officially, however, BJP leaders sought to play down the development.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee chairman B.S. Panwar said the rotational revision of the seats “will not affect our political prospects”.

‘No benefits’

“There is no question of gaining benefits because it’s an exercise that is conducted by the State Election Commission. There have been instances where seats have remained in the same category for many years and then suddenly the repetition stops. But we are not worried about having to change candidates according to the rotations. In the 2017 civic body polls, the BJP fielded new candidates in totality and we ended up winning a majority of the seats,” said Mr. Panwar.

A total of 272 wards are split between the three civic bodies, while the North and South civic bodies have 104 wards each under their jurisdiction, the East body has 64 wards.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee chairman B.K. Oberoi too said that he was doubtful on whether the rotational exercise would benefit the party in their poll prospects. However, a senior party leader said, “We will decide on the quantum and the details of the faces who will be replaced based on the results of the exercise which will probably be after the civic polls in Punjab in February.”