BJP aims to reshape India as ‘homogenous’, warns CPI chief

Calls for efforts to end hate and divisiveness of right wing ideology

The ‘RSS-BJP’ government is trying to reshape India and Indian society as a “homogenous monolith,” general secretary of Communist Party of India, D. Raja said in an article in the CPI mouthpiece on the occasion of 95th foundation day of the party.

The Communist Party of India was formed on December 26, 1925 in Nagpur. The RSS was formed just three months before the CPI.

Calling the BJP the political arm of the RSS, Mr. Raja said: “They are trying to create India and Indian society as a homogenous monolith.” He further added that it started with the cry for “one country, one civil code” and during their six-year tenure, they have tried to propagate “one country, one language”, “one country, one election” and so on.

“Soon, they will start working for “one country, one religion”, evident from the Islamophobia they are spreading on the pretext of ‘Love Jihad’, etc, and the way their propaganda machinery tried to malign the protesting farmers as Khalistani, because of them being Sikhs,” Mr. Raja said.

He added that the call for “one country, one religion” will be the end of the secular democratic country. “The RSS-BJP should be defeated not just electorally but by working tirelessly to remove the hate and divisiveness they have filled among sections of our society, before they can turn this country into a theocratic, brahmanical Hindutva Rashtra,” the veteran leader said.