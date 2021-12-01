National

Bill to regulate, supervise Assisted Reproductive Technology clinics passed by Lok Sabha

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also moved various amendments to the Assisted Reproductive (Regulation) Bill based on recommendations made by a parliamentary committee

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics.

Passed by a voice vote, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, seeks for the regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology (ART) clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, and safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also moved various amendments to the Assisted Reproductive (Regulation) Bill based on recommendations made by a parliamentary committee.

