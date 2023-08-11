HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill to levy 28% GST on online gaming, casinos introduced in Lok Sabha

The amendments pertain to insertion of a provision in the Schedule III of the CGST Act, 2017, to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

August 11, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lok Sabha introduces a bill to amend the Central and Integrated GST laws to levy tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs. | representative image

Lok Sabha introduces a bill to amend the Central and Integrated GST laws to levy tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs. | representative image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday introduced bills to amend the Central and Integrated GST laws to levy 28% tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were introduced by Ms. Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha amid opposition protests over suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

Friday is the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Once the amendments to CGST and IGST laws are passed, states will get similar amendments in state GST law cleared by the respective assemblies.

The amendments pertain to insertion of a provision in the Schedule III of the CGST Act, 2017, to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

The amendment in IGST Act relates to inserting a provision to impose GST liability on online money gaming provided by offshore entities. Such entities would be required to get GST registration in India.

The amendments will also provide for blocking access to online gaming platforms located overseas in case of failure to comply with registration and tax payment provisions.

The amendments to the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) laws were approved by the GST Council last week.

The council had approved levy of 28% GST on full face value of entry level bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Related Topics

business (general) / gaming and lottery / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.