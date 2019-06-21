Bill seeks status quo in Sabarimala

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP from Kollam in Kerala, N.K. Premachandran, introduced a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday that sought to restore the ban on menstruating women from entering the Sabarimala temple.
Striking down the ban on entry of women, the Supreme Court, by an order in September 2018, had thrown open the doors of the temple for all women.
Mr. Premachandran’s Bill, The Shree Dharma Sastha Temple (Special Provisions) Bill, 2019, proposes to continue the practices in place before the Supreme Court order.
