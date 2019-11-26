National

Bill introduced in LS to merge Daman-Diu and Dadra-Nagar Haveli UTs

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. File

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. File   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

more-in

The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories — Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Daman and Diu
Dadra & Nagar Haveli (UT)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 2:43:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bill-introduced-in-ls-to-merge-daman-diu-and-dadra-nagar-haveli-uts/article30086167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY