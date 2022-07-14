Three arrested in Patna for ‘anti-India activities’

Police say subversive document seized from PFI members

The Bihar Police on Thursday revealed the arrest of three members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Patna on Thursday, and seizure of a seven-page document on an alleged plan to “establish rule of Islam in India by 2047” from them.

Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired policeman from Jharkhand, and Athar Pravej, allegedly a former member of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were nabbed from the Phulwari Sharief area here on Wednesday. Arman Malik was arrested from a residential colony here on Thursday. The police called him the “kingpin” of the gang.

The document, marked as “internal document, not for circulation”, said, “2047 CE is not a watershed in history, but signifies the end of the century of Independent India and the beginning of a new one pregnant with changes, positive and negative, cataclysmic or otherwise. We dream of a 2047 where the political power has returned to the Muslim community from whom it was unjustly taken away by the British Raj”.

“PFI is confident that even if 10% of the total Muslim population rallied behind it, the organisation would subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India,” it said.

The document outlines plan to recruit “loyal” members of the minority community into government departments, including the executive and judicial branches, as well as the police and the Army. “PFI wants to create a split between RSS and SCs/STs/OBCs by projecting the organisation as an outfit interested only in the welfare of upper caste Hindus,” it added.

Under the topic “Establishment of grievances”, the document said, “The rising Hindutva forces, RSS and their puppet government at the Centre are giving us enough issues to foment grievances of our brothers and make them to believe that the RSS-controlled Union government is hell bent to suppress Islam in the country.”

“Our target is to recruit all eligible members of all families into the organisation, party and other frontal wings. If it is not possible: recruit at least one of them to the organisation, if not recruit at least one to the party etc,” it said.

The document concluded with the topic of “External help”, saying, “In the last few years, PFI has developed friendly relationship with Turkey, a flag bearer of Islam. Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Phulwari Sharief, Manish Kumar said the suspects were arrested for “anti-India activities”.

Mr. Kumar said the younger brother of Athar Pravej was jailed in 2001-02 in a bomb blast case. “Pravej also raised funds and gave training to local youth in using swords and knives in the guise of teaching them martial arts,” he said.