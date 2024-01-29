Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls first Cabinet meet of NDA government

January 29, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on January 29 convened the first cabinet meeting of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of Bihar. The meeting decided to reschedule the Budget session of the Bihar legislative assembly.

A total of four agendas were approved, two each from the parliamentary affairs department and finance department. A letter seeking approval to reschedule the budget session has been sent to Raj Bhavan.

The budget session will now be from February 5 to February 29. There are a total of 17 working days in the session.

Besides Mr. Kumar, two Deputy Chief Ministers - Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha attended the cabinet meeting along with others who were sworn in as ministers on Sunday.

The other ministers who were present included Prem Kumar, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Vijay Choudhary, Prem Kumar, Santosh Kumar Suman and Sumit Kumar Singh.

Expansion imminent

Sources in the government said the cabinet would be expanded in two to three days keeping the social equation in mind. Mr. Kumar said on Sunday that expansion would happen in a day or two.

Meanwhile senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nand Kishore Yadav has issued a notice for a no-confidence motion against the present Speaker of the Bihar State Assembly Awadh Bihari Choudhary who is an RJD MLA.

The notice states that since a new government has taken power, the house does not have confidence in the present speaker. The notice has signatures of several MLAs including Jitan Ram Manjhi.

After the cabinet meeting, both Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP jointly addressed the media at party headquarters and thanked the party for the opportunity to become Deputy Chief Ministers. Mr. Choudhary said the BJP is his second mother.