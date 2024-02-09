Bihar BJP MLAs shifted to Bodh Gaya ahead of floor test

February 09, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Patna

With political tensions rising in Bihar ahead of the ruling coalition’s floor test in the Assembly on February 12, the BJP, following in the footsteps of the Congress, has shifted its MLAs to Bodh Gaya, 120 km south of Patna. They are expected to return to the State capital a day ahead of the trust vote.

The Congress had already shifted 16 out of its 19 MLAs to a resort in Hyderabad to keep its flock together.

Sources in the BJP revealed that the decision has been taken by the central leadership after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday. He requested Mr. Modi to send all BJP MLAs out of Patna before the trust vote to prevent any possibility of the MLAs shifting their loyalties.

When asked if the MLAs have been moved apprehending poaching by the Opposition, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP State president Samrat Choudhary told The Hindu, “No, the allegation is completely baseless. All MLAs have been asked to go to Bodh Gaya to take part in a training programme organised by the party. Unlike other parties which used chartered planes and helicopters, our MLAs are going in their own personal car.”

Mr. Choudhary further said all MLAs of the NDA are “intact” and any attempt by the Opposition to lure them will turn futile.

The BJP’s alliance partner, Janata Dal (United), on Thursday had alleged that the Opposition is trying to lure its MLAs and “contractors” were being sent to their residence with “offers”.

The total strength of the Bihar Assembly is 243 and a party or alliance needs the support of at least 122 MLAs to prove its majority. Going by numbers, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 128 MLAs, including 78 from the BJP, 45 from JD(U), four from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Independent MLA Sumit Singh. Similarly, the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)has 114 MLAs, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) 79 MLAs, Congress’s 19, and 16 of Left parties.

The RJD is also counting on the support of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has one MLA in the Assembly.

Sources in the grand alliance said all eyes are on HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. If his party, which has four MLAs, tilts towards the Opposition, it would be easier for RJD chief Lalu Prasad to muster the three remaining MLAs to reach the magic figure. Mr. Manjhi has on record said he was offered a CM post from “another side” but did not desert the NDA.

In a post on X on Friday, he said, “The oppressed and their rights should continue to be raised. I may be poor but I cannot deceive anyone out of greed for a chair. HAM was with Modi ji, HAM is with Modi ji and will stay with Modi ji.”