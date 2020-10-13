Bihar Assembly election: 52,000 opt for postal ballot in phase 1 polls: EC

More than 52,000 voters, either senior citizens above 80 or people with disabilities, have opted for postal ballot in the first phase of Bihar elections to be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Booth Level Officers (BLO) in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts had approached over four lakh voters of the two categories. More than 52,000 opted for postal ballots in phase one, the EC said in a statement.

They will be given postal ballots on a pre-informed date by the returning officers concerned. Security and videography arrangements will be made to ensure secrecy, safety, and transparency.

The exercise will continue in the subsequent two phases and in by-elections in other States, so that the electoral process becomes more accessible, inclusive and safe for these categories of voters against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll panel said.

An official explained that this postal ballot facility is different from the one extended to service voters. Here, those willing to use the facility have to fill up a form. Officials then carry the ballot to the residence of such voters and videograph the voting to ensure transparency.

Bypolls are to held on November 3 and November 7.