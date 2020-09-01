Prashant Bhushan punishment worrying, say legal experts

Legal experts on Monday said the Supreme Court judgment punishing advocate Prashant Bhushan with a ₹1 is a worrisome precedent in contempt law.
Senior lawyer Nitya Ramakrishnan found the contempt proceedings “unwarranted in principle, and therefore, judicial time on this case is unjustified in principle”.
Ms. Ramakrishnan said there is a “mind-boggling imbalance” between the ₹1 fine and the default punishment of three months in jail and three years’ disbarment.
Default punishment is a balanced notion limited by the nature of the fine. It is a substitute for non-payment of fine, she said.
“More importantly, disbarment is not a penalty that can be imposed without notice and due process as prescribed by a larger Bench judgment. What cannot be done at all can obviously not be done as a default punishment,” Ms. Ramakrishnan said.
Former Additional Solicitor General of India Biswajit Bhattacharya, however, said the court has shown grace in its verdict.
Mr. Bhattacharya invoked Section 67 of the Indian Penal Code to note that imprisonment exceeding two months cannot be imposed for failing to deposit a fine exceeding ₹1.
Ms. Ramakrishnan also said it was “strange” that the advice given by the Attorney-General and Mr. Bhushan's counsel, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, to let the matter rest with an advice for restraint in future did not appeal to the court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath