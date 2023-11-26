HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhopal gas tragedy | Pleas seeking Dow Chemical to be made accused posted to Jan 6

Dow Chemical had bought the Union Carbide Corporation, a gas leak from whose facility in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 resulted in the tragedy

November 26, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Survivors of the Bhopal Gas Disaster with social workers burning an effigy of DOW Chemicals on 37th Anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy in front of abandoned Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on December 3, 2021.

Survivors of the Bhopal Gas Disaster with social workers burning an effigy of DOW Chemicals on 37th Anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy in front of abandoned Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on December 3, 2021. | Photo Credit: A. M. Faruqui

A court in Bhopal has posted for January 6 the hearing on various petitions, including of the CBI, seeking that Dow Chemical be tried for the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that killed more than 3,000 people and caused environmental damage.

Dow Chemical, headquartered in Michigan in the U.S., had bought the Union Carbide Corporation, a gas leak from whose facility in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 resulted in the tragedy.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Vidhan Maheshwari on Saturday adjourned the hearing until January 6 after the American multinational corporation contended the case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Bhopal court that served a show cause notice to it on the pleas of petitioners.

The petitioners, however, have asserted the Madhya Pradesh High Court decided the issue of jurisdiction in 2012, and thus Dow Chemical should be made an accused in the case, Avi Singh, a lawyer representing organisations working for the gas tragedy victims, told PTI .

Lawyers led by Supreme Court senior advocate and former advocate general of Chhattisgarh Ravindra Shrivastava and Sandeep Gupta put forth the company's side.

A lawyer representing Dow Chemical told PTI the case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Bhopal court given that the multinational firm was governed by international law.

"We also submitted before the court that the jurisdiction issue has not been settled by the high court," he added.

In their pleas, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Bhopal Group for Information and Action and other organisations argued that since the Dow Chemical owns Union Carbide, it should be made an accused in the criminal case.

The toxic methyl isocyanate gas leak from the Union Carbide factory on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 killed more than 3,000 people and affected 1.02 lakh others.

Related Topics

Bhopal / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.