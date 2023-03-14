Bhopal gas tragedy case | Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s petition seeking additional compensation

March 14, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice S.K. Kaul on March 14 dismissed the Central Government’s curative petition to enhance the $470 million (about ₹725 crore at the then exchange rate) compensation granted to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that killed over 3,000 people and caused environmental damage.

The unanimous judgment by a five-judge Bench was delivered by Justice Kaul. The court said the petition lacks merit. Any enhancement in compensation should have been agitated then and not 39 years after the tragedy.

The compensation was fixed in a 1989 settlement reached with Union Carbide Corporation (UCC), now a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Chemicals, with the imprimatur of the apex court. The government had sought additional funds from the pesticide company. The UCC had refused to pay a “farthing more”.

The top court said that a sum of ₹50 crore lying with the RBI for the victims shall be utilised by the Union of India to satisfy pending claims of victims.

“We are unsatisfied with the Union of India for not furnishing any rationale for raking up this issue after two decades...We are of the view that curative petitions cannot be entertained,” the bench said.

The bench also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S. Oka, Vikram Nath and J.K. Maheshwar had on January 12 reserved its verdict on the Centre’s curative plea.

