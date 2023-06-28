Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh

June 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Saharanpur (UP)

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on June 28, police said.

He had gone to attend a ‘terhavi’ ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Mr. Azad left the spot in his SUV.

“The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad’s SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital,” Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.

Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.