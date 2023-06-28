HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad shot at in Uttar Pradesh

Aazad had gone to attend a ‘terhavi’ ritual at a supporter’s home

June 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Saharanpur (UP)

PTI
A bullet mark on a car of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy which was shot at by armed men in Saharanpur on June 28, 2023. Azad sustained bullet injuries.

A bullet mark on a car of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy which was shot at by armed men in Saharanpur on June 28, 2023. Azad sustained bullet injuries. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on June 28, police said.

He had gone to attend a ‘terhavi’ ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Mr. Azad left the spot in his SUV.

“The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad’s SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital,” Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.

Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.