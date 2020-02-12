Bhim Army calls for Bharat Bandh against Supreme Court ruling on reservation in promotions

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad has called for a nationwide agitation against the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that reservation in promotion for public posts could not be claimed as a fundamental right.

He has issued a call for a Bharat Bandh, or all-India strike, on February 23, and also announced a protest march in the capital, from Mandi House to Parliament, on February 16.

Mr. Aazad urged Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, especially those from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC (Other Backward Class) and minority communities, to put pressure on the government to bring out an ordinance that would nullify the ruling.

In a February 7 verdict, the top court had said that State governments are not bound to make reservations, adding that even courts cannot issue any mandamus directed States to provide reservations.

Review plea

On Tuesday, Mr. Aazad had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking a reversal of its order. On Wednesday, speaking to journalists in Delhi, he said that even the top court could “make mistakes.”

“I respect the court. We all do. But it has made mistakes, including in this case,” he said.

“The court has said we cannot claim reservation in promotion if State governments do not grant it. They have left us to the mercy of the States. But we will not accept it. This is our fundamental right,” Mr. Aazad said.

He cited the court’s previous verdicts on the amendment of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as on the demolition of the Sant Ravidas temple as examples of cases where the apex court had “made a mistake”. Dalit groups had agitated against both decisions.

Mr. Aazad, garbed in his trademark blue scarf, brandished a blue-covered copy of the Constitution with a picture of B.R. Ambedkar, as he urged legislators and social justice organisations to build pressure on the government. “Ambedkar’s Constitution very clearly provides for reservation in both public and private education, in public jobs and in promotions. If you believe in Ambedkar’s constitution, you should support our demand,” he said. “Don’t support us if you are a believer in Manusmriti. We will then take to the streets, and take action for our rights.”

The “Samvidhan Bachao” (Save the Constitution) slogan that has been a mainstay of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere must be clubbed with a call for “Samvidhan Aarakshan” (Save Reservations), he added.