Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for protests against policy measures of Modi govt

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called for protests at all district headquarters on Friday against several policy measures of the Narendra Modi government. “There are many people in the Sangh Parivar and the BJP who think that there must be an alternative approach to growth and development. We are trying to persuade the government to see our side,” Saji Narayanan, national president of the BMS, told The Hindu. “An acute form of capitalism has achieved the status of religion and there is no compassion or consideration for the workers in this approach,” he said, calling for a change.

The BMS has demanded that the Modi government must stop “privatisation, corporatisation, strategic sale and disinvestment of public sector enterprises”. A charter of demands released by the BMS said its concerns included the “proposed corporatisation of Railways, Defence and Postal and privatisation of State transport sector and electricity boards”. The organisation wants an end to the Foreign Direct Investment and has called for the removal of provisions of the Industrial Relations Code and “other codes that discriminate against the workers in favour of industries”. “The code on Wages-2019 should be implemented as soon as possible and payment of minimum wages across the country be ensured,” the charter said. The BMS has also demanded the abolition of contract labour and “fixed term employment”.

Mr. Narayanan said it had become the reflex response of economists to call for labour reforms whenever growth or development is discussed. “This essentially means further curtailment of labour rights. Permanent jobs are shrinking and more are being destroyed every day. What we need is wage-driven growth. When work and wages are protected, there will be more demand and growth. That is the only viable option for our country,” he said.