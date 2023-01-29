HamberMenu
Bharat Jodo Yatra spread message of love across the country: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar as part of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

January 29, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Srinagar on January 29, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Srinagar on January 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the Rahul Gnadhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has spread the message of love to every corner of the country and urged the party's supporters to unite for taking the nation forward.

Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar as part of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Mr. Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders and workers, resumed the final lap of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir from Srinagar's Pantha Chowk around 10:45 am.

Those part of the march walked for about eight kilometres to Sonwar raising slogans such as " Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo", and along the way, were cheered and greeted by locals.

"Today is a historic moment for all of us. With the support of crores of citizens, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari, has reached its final destination.

"By your hard work, the message of love has reached every corner of the country. We have to remain steadfast with the message of love and unite to take the country forward," Ms. Vadra tweeted.

The yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, reached here this morning after covering a distance of 4,080 kilometres and covering 75 districts spread over 14 states and union territories of the country.

A mega-rally is planned here Monday where leaders from Congress and like-minded Opposition parties are expected to address the gathering.

