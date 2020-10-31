Bengaluru-Mysuru rail journey so smooth, not a drop of water spilled out from a glass: Goyal

Following intensive track maintenance work, it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out from a glass kept on a table in a coach

A high-speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out from a glass kept on a table in a coach, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karanataka are there for everyone to see.



The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed. pic.twitter.com/r7aFp55gSA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2020

The Minister, in a tweet on Friday night, shared a video showing a water filled glass kept on a table in a compartment and not a drop spilling out during the recent trip.

“The journey was so smooth that not even a single drop of water drop spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed.

“The results of intensive track Railway track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see,” he tweeted.

A Railway officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said.