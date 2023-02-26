HamberMenu
Beginning of new Congress, says Mallikarjun Kharge at party's plenary session

Mallikarjun Kharge said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a "new Congress".

February 26, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on February 26, 2023 said the party is facing several challenges, which it can meet but what is needed is unity, discipline and determination.

In his concluding remarks at the party's 85th plenary session here, Mr. Kharge said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a "new Congress".

"Today, we have many challenges before us, but none that the Congress cannot deal with. What is needed is unity, discipline and determination. Our strength lies in the strength of the party," he said.

"Our conduct at the national level will have an impact on crores of party colleagues at every level," the Congress chief added.

Noting that many things change with time, he said people's aspirations and expectations change, new challenges emerge, but new ways are also found out.

"That is why it is said that the path of politics and social work never ends. We just have to keep going. Many of our generations have been walking on this path and will continue to do so in the future," he said.

