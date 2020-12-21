Banning air travel no solution: IATA

Travel bans are not the answer to check the spread of COVID-19, instead governments must devise a co-ordinated system for testing of passengers, global airline's body, IATA, said in response to travel bans imposed on the United Kingdom by several countries.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing nearly 290 airlines or 82% of total air traffic.
“This latest situation once again reinforces the urgent need for coordinated recognition of systematic testing of travellers. Governments must cooperate to put mutually recognized testing capacity in place so that borders can remain open to the vast majority of healthy passengers,” Albert Tjoeng, Assistant Director, Corporate Communications, IATA Asia Pacific told The Hindu.
“COVID-19 is likely to be with us for some time, so rather than travel bans, governments must adopt more flexible and practical policies to manage the risks in a way that enables people to safely work and travel. ‘Test, test and test again’ has been the mantra of the WHO [World Health Organisation] for almost a year now, and we implore governments to act on this advice,” the spokesperson said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath