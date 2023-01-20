Bank loan fraud case: Bombay HC grants interim bail to Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot

January 20, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

The Bombay High Court on January 20 granted interim bail to Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case.

Rejecting an intervention sought on the stay of the order, the court granted Mr. Dhoot’s release on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Dhoot was arrested on December 26, 2022 and sent to judicial custody after three days, along with the ICICI bank’s former chief executive officer and managing director Chanda and her husband Deepak Kochhar. A Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and P.K. Chavan was hearing Mr. Dhoot’s plea seeking immediate release in the case. On January 9, the same Bench had directed the release of Kochhars from jail, calling their arrest illegal.

In his petition Mr. Dhoot contended that his arrest was arbitrary, illegal and done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to the accused to join the probe and make an arrest, only if absolutely necessary.

The CBI had argued against Mr. Dhoot’s release saying that replies had been very evasive

Mr. Dhoot has urged the court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him as he had been cooperating with the Central agency.

The CBI alleged that the ICICI bank under the leadership of Ms. Kochhar had sanctioned a credit of ₹3,250 crore to the companies owned by the Videocon Group, which were in direct violation to The Banking Regulation Act guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India and the credit policies of banks.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), however, opposed the same saying that the Videocon Group founder had attempted to avoid the probe and hence the arrest was legal.

(With inputs from agency)