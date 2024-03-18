GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladeshi intruder killed in BSF firing in Tripura

The incident occurred when 10-15 miscreants attempted to cross the boundary and enter India, says BSF, terming the firing as ‘self-defence’

March 18, 2024 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi intruder in the Magroli area in north Tripura, along the boundary with Bangladesh. BSF in a statement claimed the troops fired in self-defence after being attacked by miscreants from across the boundary on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that around 20 smugglers attempted to enter Indian territory despite being warned. They used a bamboo ladder to cross over the barbed wire fence.

The statement also mentioned that in response to the imminent danger, a BSF Jawan fired and hit one of the smugglers, leading to his detention. This further agitated 10–15 miscreants who then assaulted the BSF Jawan, attempting to snatch his weapon and take him to Bangladesh territory.

The Jawan fired again to disperse the infiltrators towards their own territory. One of the Bangladeshi intruders, later identified as Saddam Husain (23), sustained a bullet injury and was declared brought-dead at a hospital in Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Unakoti.

The statement also mentioned that a protest regarding this incident was being lodged with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

BSF has stepped up vigil along the border following the incident.

Related Topics

Tripura

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.