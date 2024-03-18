Bangladeshi intruder killed in BSF firing in Tripura

March 18, 2024 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Agartala

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi intruder in the Magroli area in north Tripura, along the boundary with Bangladesh. BSF in a statement claimed the troops fired in self-defence after being attacked by miscreants from across the boundary on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that around 20 smugglers attempted to enter Indian territory despite being warned. They used a bamboo ladder to cross over the barbed wire fence.

The statement also mentioned that in response to the imminent danger, a BSF Jawan fired and hit one of the smugglers, leading to his detention. This further agitated 10–15 miscreants who then assaulted the BSF Jawan, attempting to snatch his weapon and take him to Bangladesh territory.

The Jawan fired again to disperse the infiltrators towards their own territory. One of the Bangladeshi intruders, later identified as Saddam Husain (23), sustained a bullet injury and was declared brought-dead at a hospital in Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Unakoti.

The statement also mentioned that a protest regarding this incident was being lodged with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

BSF has stepped up vigil along the border following the incident.