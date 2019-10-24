Bangladesh seeks visa on arrival for its tourists in India

The first India-Bangladesh stakeholders’ meet for trade connectivity concluded in Guwahati on Wednesday with a call for reopening trade routes through Bangladesh suspended since the Indo-Pak. war of 1965 and visa on arrival for Bangladeshi tourists in India, especially Assam. “Countries like Saudi Arabia are going in for visa-on-arrival concept. It is up to the Indian government to do so for our tourists willing to visit your country through the river routes,” said Abdul Samad, Secretary of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Shipping.

The recommendations of the meet included overcoming the “lopsided” port connectivity through Petrapole on the West Bengal border and reviving British-era road, rail and waterways connectivity with the northeast. The focus was on restructuring Chattogram and Mongla ports in Bangladesh to expand trade volume and minimise cost and time in consignment transfers.

Bangladesh officials said massive dredging of major rivers in the neighbouring country had been under way for better navigation. India is funding 80% of the cost for clearing some major channels for Indian ships and vessels.