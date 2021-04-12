Military exercise in Bangladesh ends

General Naravane attends closing ceremony

Multinational military exercise Shantir Ogrosena, under way in Bangladesh for the last 10 days, concluded on Monday. Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane, who is on a visit to the neighbouring country, witnessed the validation phase of the exercise.

“The exercise culminated with a validation phase and closing ceremony organised on the theme of robust peace keeping operations jointly undertaken by contingents of Indian Army, Royal Bhutanese Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army, preceded by an Army Chiefs Conclave,” an Army statement said.

Gen. Naravane also interacted with the senior officers of the participating nations and Military Observers from other countries, the statement said. On Sunday, he had also delivered a keynote address on “Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers.”

The 10-day long exercise, which started on April 4 at Bangabandhu Senanibas (BBS), has participation by four countries along with observers from the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore. The aim of the exercise is to strengthen defence ties and enhance interoperability amongst neighbourhood countries to ensure effective peace keeping operations, the Army said.