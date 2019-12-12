Bangladesh cancels Foreign Minister’s Delhi visit

The scheduled visit of Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momin to India on December 12-14 has been cancelled, diplomatic sources confirmed.

The diplomatic sources in Bangladesh have not yet elaborated upon the reasons behind the cancellation of the trip, but it is understood that it is a sign of Dhaka's displeasure over repeated reference by Indian political leadership of alleged minority persecution in the neighbouring country.

Mr. Momin was one of the first foreign leaders to respond after Home Minister Amit Shah referred to ‘atrocities’ against Hindu women in Bangladesh during 2000 to 2003, while introducing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, in the Lok Sabha, and repeated some of the arguments in the Rajya Sabha.

In a quick response, Mr. Momin told the Bengali service of the BBC that such persecution did not exist in Bangladesh. “We believe that religion is a personal affair, but festivals belong to all.”

Mr. Momin, who should have been the keynote speaker at Friday’s combined session of Delhi Dialogue XI and India Ocean Dialogue VI, said: “We can say that the condition of the minority communities in Bangladesh is very good now. Those who went abroad earlier are now returning home.” The BBC cited him as saying that there were reports of persecution of various minority communities in India.

“What India has done is an internal matter of the country. But I hope that friendly India will not do anything that will create a sense of terror among the people of both countries. I will have to read the CAB”.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Shah stated that the persecution of Hindus did not stop in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, which called for bringing the CAB to Parliament. “As long as Sheikh Mujib was alive, there were no atrocities on the Hindus. But after his assassination in 1975, the atrocities broke the backbone of the minorities in Bangladesh. The current government also deserves appreciation as it has reduced the number of atrocities,” said Mr. Shah, indicating that minority religious communities continued to be persecuted in Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, Mr. Momin expressed concern over the impact of the National Register of Citizens on Bangladesh. During the October visit to Delhi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the South Asian countries to look beyond "majority-minority mindset". Her comments were interpreted by veteran diplomats as a sign of growing disapproval of Dhaka regarding India's political discourse on the CAB and the NRC.

Afghan envoy's comment

Similar comments have also come from the envoy of Afghanistan to India. “In the last few years, since the fall of the Taliban, Afghan people and government, especially this government, have been respecting the minorities, like the Sikh community, our great brothers and sisters, as we have in India. We have huge respect for them. We have seats for them in Parliament, seats in the Lower House as well, we also have heir representative at the presidential palace,” Tahir Qadiry told a TV channel.

Mr. Qadiry drew attention to the fact that for decades, Afghanistan had been in the middle of a war, which has hurt its ability to deliver law and order to the people. “So, all the people of Afghanistan, people of all ethnicities irrespective of who or from where, have been the victims of this war,” he said.