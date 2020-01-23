Awards in disaster management announced

The Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre in Uttarakhand and former IPS officer K.M. Singh have been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for their contribution in the field of disaster management, the Home Ministry announced on Thursday.

While the Centre, an organisation working in the field of natural calamity relief, has been selected in the institution category and will be given a certificate and a cash prize of ₹51 lakh, Mr. Singh, who has been working in the same area, has been selected for the individual category and will be given ₹5 lakh along with a certificate.

The award is announced every year on January 23, birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This year, 330 nominations were received and the final decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, the 8th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) located in Ghaziabad was selected for its commendable work in disaster management.

Mr. Singh, a founder member of the National Disaster Management Authority in 2005, is known for his work during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.