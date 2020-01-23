National

Awards in disaster management announced

more-in

The award is announced every year on January 23, birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This year, 330 nominations were received and the final decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre in Uttarakhand and former IPS officer K.M. Singh have been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for their contribution in the field of disaster management, the Home Ministry announced on Thursday.

While the Centre, an organisation working in the field of natural calamity relief, has been selected in the institution category and will be given a certificate and a cash prize of ₹51 lakh, Mr. Singh, who has been working in the same area, has been selected for the individual category and will be given ₹5 lakh along with a certificate.

The award is announced every year on January 23, birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This year, 330 nominations were received and the final decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, the 8th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) located in Ghaziabad was selected for its commendable work in disaster management.

Mr. Singh, a founder member of the National Disaster Management Authority in 2005, is known for his work during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Uttarakhand
disaster management
award and prize
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 9:57:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/awards-in-disaster-management-announced/article30636604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY