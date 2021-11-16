Austria recognises Covishield

But movement of Indian travellers to be restricted

Indian travellers vaccinated with the Serum Institute of India's Covishield will be able to travel to Austria. However, as a precautionary measure those vaccinated with Covishield will not be permitted to interact with the local people.

“The following vaccines (including mix-and match vaccines) are recognised for entering Austria: BioNtech//Pfizer, AstraZeneca (Covishield), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm,” declared an official statement from the Government of Austria which also informed that the fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to remain in quarantine.

The announcement however emphasised that neither the Indian nor the Chinese vaccines will be sufficient for allowing the visitors to interact with the local population.

Covishield has received similar bilateral recognitions from several countries including from the United Kingdom, but the European Medicines Agency, the nodal agency for health policy of the European Union is yet to recognise Covishield.