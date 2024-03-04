AUKUS will ensure safety, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific: US official

March 04, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The AUKUS trilateral cooperation between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom will ensure safety, security and peace in the Indo-Pacific, said Bonnie Denise Jenkins, U.S. Undersecretary for arms control and international security. Ms. Jenkins stressed that AUKUS does not violate the non-proliferation treaty and Australia will remain a non-nuclear state that does not acquire nuclear weapons.

To a question from The Hindu on the conversations with India on arms control and non-proliferation in a virtual briefing, Ms. Jenkins said, “India’s been engaged with us on many issues from many years. We haven’t been able to have extensive discussions right now on particular issues on arms control but I can say that we have traditionally had discussions with them. We are looking forward to having more regular conversations with India on these issues.”

“When I have my bilateral with colleagues from India, I have an opportunity to have some discussions on arms control. So, there are forums where India plays a role and we have opportunities at multilateral forums. We are looking to have more bilateral conversations outside those as well. We talk about these issues with India on a regular basis. We look forward to have more in-depth conversation bilaterally in the future,” Ms. Jenkins said.

Under AUKUS, the U.S. and U.K. partners announced the implementation plan to equip Australia with Nuclear Attack Submarines (SSN). As per this, Australia will get at least three second hand SSNs from the US in the 2030s as an interim measure while Canberra would receive five new SSNs to be designed and developed by UK from early 2040s to late 2050s.

Also read: Explained | The AUKUS deal to get nuclear-powered submarines for Australia

Talking of AUKUS, the Undersecretary said, “We see this [AUKUS] in a way in which will help ensure safety, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific. All three countries are committed to make sure that this happens. AUKUS does not violate the non-proliferation treaty. Australia will remain a non-nuclear State that does not acquire a nuclear weapon, not developing any nuclear weapon. We are daily or weekly in fact, are in contact with International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Elaborating, she said the importance of AUKUS itself is to ensure that we have a safe Indo-Pacific region where countries can make their own sovereign decisions from coercion and and this is an example demonstrating their firm commitment to international partnership.