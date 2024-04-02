GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

With this incident, 37 naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in Bastar region

April 02, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Raipur

PTI
Central Reserve Police Force and its CoBRA unit during a search operation in Bijapur. File.

Central Reserve Police Force and its CoBRA unit during a search operation in Bijapur. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on April 2, police said.

The gun battle took place in a forest near Lendra village under Gangaloor police station area at around 6 am, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Also read | Naxalites frustrated as govt has intensified fight against them: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force and its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of four Naxalites along with a light machine gun and other weapons were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Bijapur is located more than 400 km away from state capital Raipur.

With this incident, 37 naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, so far this year, according to police.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.