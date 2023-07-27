HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At 120, Kerala reports highest deaths due to heatwave this year

Gujarat saw 35 deaths due to heatwaves, followed by Telangana with 20

July 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Women devotees of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple run for cover from the swelering heat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Women devotees of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple run for cover from the swelering heat in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

As many as 120 people died in Kerala due to heatwave till June-end, the highest in the country, said a Health Ministry statement in the Lok Sabha this week.

Also Read | Share data on heatwave-linked hospitalisations and deaths, Centre tells States

Kerala was followed by Gujarat with 35 deaths, Telangana 20, Maharashtra 14, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh 12 each, West Bengal 11 and Madhya Pradesh 10. States that saw fewer deaths this year till June were Himachal Pradesh (9), Bihar (8), Odisha (7), Andhra Pradesh (4). The Capital reported one death.

To a question from member Ramalingam S. on details on deaths due to heat wave and remedial measures, Minister of State for Health Satya Pal Singh Baghel said that to ensure adequate preparedness at the State/UT level, the Union Health Ministry had released guidelines to strengthen health systems for heat-related illnesses (HRI) in April 2023.

Also Read | Kerala Minister clarifies on ‘heat-related deaths’

IMD alerts

The States have also been told to prepare their heat health sector plan with focus on awareness building, health system capacity upgrade and strengthening of health infrastructure to treat heat-related illness and reduce deaths. Till date, 28 States have completed their heat-health action plans. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heatwave alerts (early warning) and these are further shared with State nodal officers-climate change to ensure health facility preparedness and follow-up.

Also Read | Gujarat reeling under heatwave  

Related stories

Related Topics

heatwave / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.