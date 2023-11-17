Chhattisgarh Assembly polls November 17 Phase 2 LIVE updates: Voting to begin

November 17, 2023 06:21 am | Updated 06:54 am IST

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, to its 90-seat Assembly on November 17, is set to begin in 70 assembly constituencies spread over 22 districts in the State. The timing for polling is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The electoral fate of many prominent candidates, including the CM, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo, and BJP State president Arun Sao will be determined in this phase.

Voting in 20 seats of Chhattisgarh took place on November 7 in the first phase of polling in the State.

The polling booths in the Bindranawagarh seat are Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali.

Campaigning for these polling stations ended at 3 p.m., while it ended for other areas at 5 p.m.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 17 out of the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase. The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member House. The second phase of polls to 70 seats will take place on November 17, while results will be counted on December 3.

Here are the live updates: