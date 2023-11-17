HamberMenu
Live

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls November 17 Phase 2 LIVE updates: Voting to begin

The second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh will be held in 70 Assembly constituencies out of the 90 in the State in 22 districts

November 17, 2023 06:21 am | Updated 06:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security force personnel check vehicles on the eve of the 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, in Jashpur, on Nov. 16, 2023.

Security force personnel check vehicles on the eve of the 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, in Jashpur, on Nov. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, to its 90-seat Assembly on November 17, is set to begin in 70 assembly constituencies spread over 22 districts in the State. The timing for polling is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The electoral fate of many prominent candidates, including the CM, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo, and BJP State president Arun Sao will be determined in this phase.

Voting in 20 seats of Chhattisgarh took place on November 7 in the first phase of polling in the State.

Also Read | High decibel campaign ends in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

The polling booths in the Bindranawagarh seat are Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali.

Campaigning for these polling stations ended at 3 p.m., while it ended for other areas at 5 p.m.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh countdown echoes with corruption, communalism charges

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 17 out of the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase. The Congress has 71 seats in the 90-member House. The second phase of polls to 70 seats will take place on November 17, while results will be counted on December 3.

Here are the live updates:

  • November 17, 2023 06:26
    70 seats up for grabs in 2nd phase of polls; CM Baghel among 958 in fray

    The second and final phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections for the remaining 70 seats will be held on Friday and decide the electoral fate of political heavyweights like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo, eight State Ministers and four members of Parliament.

    A total of 958 candidates -- 827 men, 130 women and one transgender person -- are contesting for 70 seats spread across 22 districts. As many as 1,63,14,479 voters -- 81,41,624 men, 81,72,171 women and 684 of third gender -- are eligible to exercise their franchise at 18,833 polling booths.

    Chief Minister Baghel (Patan seat), his deputy T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), eight State ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural) and Ravindra Choubey (Saja), are among prominent Congress candidates in the second phase.

    From the BJP, State unit chief and MP Arun Sao (Lormi), Leader of Opposition in the assembly Narayan Chandel (Janjgir-Champa), Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh (Bharatpur-Sonhat-ST), MP Gomti Sai (Pathalgaon-ST), former ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur South), Ajay Chandrakar (Kurud) and Punnulal Mohile (Mungeli) are among key candidates for the November 17 elections.

    PTI

