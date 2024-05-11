GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested with drugs worth around ₹7 seven crore in Assam's Cachar

Cachar Police had arrested three other persons and seized heroin worth about ₹3 crore on Thursday also

Published - May 11, 2024 11:31 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
The contraband was being transported from a neighbouring State, Assam’s Chief Minister said. Photo: X/@himantabiswa

Three persons have been arrested and drugs worth around ₹7 crore seized in two separate operations in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The contraband was being transported from a neighbouring State, he added.

"In a big boost to Assam's mission of a drugs-free society, @cacharpolice in two separate operations seized over 1.2 kg of heroin worth approximately 7 crore," Mr. Sarma wrote on X on Friday.

He said in both instances, the heroin was being transported from a neighbouring State and three people have been apprehended in this connection.

Cachar Police had arrested three other persons and seized heroin worth about ₹3 crore on Thursday also.

The CM, in a post on the micro-blogging site, had said 572 grams of heroin, costing around ₹3 crore, was recovered during an operation at the interstate bus depot, Silchar.

The drugs were being transported from a neighbouring State and three persons were arrested, he added.

Assam / narcotics & drug trafficking

