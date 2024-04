April 19, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Altogether 60 candidates filed their nomination for four Lok Sabha seats in Assam where elections will be held in the third phase on May 7. Election officials said 30 submitted their papers on April 19, the last day of filing of nominations. Ten of these were for the Dhubri seat, nine for Barpeta, seven for Kokrajhar, and four for Guwahati.