ASI monuments, museums to reopen on June 16

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the Ministry had given the go-ahead for their reopening. File image.  

All Centrally protected monuments, sites and museums would be reopened on Wednesday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Monday. The 3,691 monuments and sites protected by the ASI were closed on April 15 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the Ministry had given the go-ahead for their reopening and that visitors would have to follow COVID-19 related protocols.

The ASI said in its order that they would be reopened “in strict compliance with the executive orders, if any, issued by State/District Disaster Management Authority”.


