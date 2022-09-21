Ashok Gehlot hints at entering Congress presidential poll fray if party wishes

After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot indicating that he might throw his hat in the ring

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot arrives for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot indicating that he might throw his hat in the ring

In a clear indication that he could throw his hat in the ring for the Congress presidential polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 21 said he will file his nomination if his party people wish so and fulfil any responsibility given to him.

However, Mr. Gehlot, who is set to go to Kochi later in the day, said he will make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party president's post. Speaking with reporters after landing in New Delhi from Jaipur, Mr. Gehlot said he will take decisions with which the Congress is strengthened.

"The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me," he said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest in presidential poll, says Congress party

He also asserted that not only the Gandhi family, but scores of Congress members have faith in him. "I am very fortunate that I have got love and affection of Congressmen and women across the country and they have faith in me," Mr. Gehlot said.

"Therefore, if they ask me to fill the form [nomination], I will not be able to refuse... Will speak with friends. I was given the responsibility of being Rajasthan Chief Minister, I am fulfilling that responsibility as a CM and will continue to do so," said Mr. Gehlot.

On whether keeping both posts of the CM and party president could be a violation of the party's pledges in Udaipur, Mr. Gehlot said that applies when the high command nominates people, while the presidential polls were an open election and anybody among the 9,000 PCC delegates, irrespective of whether that person is MP, MLA or minister, can contest.

Citing an example, he said if a minister in a State stands for Congress president election, that person can stay minister and also contest polls.

"Time will tell where I remain. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he asserted when asked if he would remain CM along with being party chief. Mr. Gehlot said he wants to serve the Congress, wherever he is useful, be it Rajasthan or Delhi.

"Party has given me everything, post is not so important for me. If it is up to me, I would not take any post, I would join Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra looking at the situation in the country, the Constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. They [the BJP] are destroying the country," he said.

‘Last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi’

The UPA rule was unparalleled, the BJP won elections using religion and is now destroying the country, he alleged. He said if the Congress people want him in the role of CM or as president of the party, he will not be able to turn down their request.

Asserting that it is important to strengthen Congress for the sake of the country, Mr. Gehlot said he would do wherever is required for that and would not back down. Asked about a prospective contest with Shashi Tharoor for the party chief's post, he said contest should take place as it is good for internal democracy of the party.

"Rajnath Singh became BJP president, then Amit Shah became president then Nadda ji, was it discussed. We are fortunate that the media only talks about the Congress [polls]," he said.

Mr. Gehlot said he will try to convince Rahul Gandhi one last time to take on the post of party chief. If Rahul Gandhi carries out the Bharat Jodo Yatra being president of the Congress, it will add to the aura of the party, Mr. Gehlot said. Later, an official spokesperson said Mr. Gehlot will attend an event in Mumbai on Wednesday and reach Kochi on Thursday to join the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The Chief Minister will offer prayers at Shirdi’s Sai Baba Temple on September 23 and after attending local events in Maharashtra will return to Jaipur.

Gehlot meets Sonia

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot arrives for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI09_21_2022_000126B) | Photo Credit: -

Hours after he indicated that he may enter the AICC presidential poll fray, Mr. Gehlot met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Sources said the Congress presidential poll was on the agenda during the discussions between Mr. Gehlot and Sonia Gandhi.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister met Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence and is expected to fly to Mumbai later in the day.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tharoor, who is set to contest the polls, met party central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.