Volcano eruption: Indian Army in Congo assists in evacuation

It is also passing to the U.N. real time updates of the lava flow

As the active volcano in Congo, Mount Nyaragongo, erupted again, the Indian Army contingent under the United Nations peace keeping mission (MONUSCO) assisted in protecting civilians and U.N. officials as well as assets during the evacuation, the Army said on Sunday.

Mount Nyaragongo which overlooks Goma town, erupted spewing lava, gases and sediments at around 1830 hours on Saturday resulting in panic among the civilians, the Army said. Most of the lava, however, has flowed towards Rwanda and only a small stream is trickling towards Goma, it said.

While the U.N.’s internal security system calculated that evacuation will not be required and asked various country contingents to be on alert, a majority of them including aviation contingents evacuated immediately, the statement said.

“The Indian Brigade headquarters held their ground and thinned out 70% of the strength of the camp and sent them to the Himbi company operating base for safety. A minimum strength continued to hold onto the camp ensuring no threat to U.N. and national assets as also providing security to empty aviation base and aviation fuel stored there.” An observation point was also established which is giving real time updates of the lava flow to the Brigade headquarters, enabling them to pass it to the U.N.

“Currently, it is ascertained that the lava flow has considerably slowed down. The flow at this stage is unlikely to reach Goma town unless there is fresh eruption through fissures. Intermittent earthquakes of very low intensity are being experienced,” the Army said.

India is one of the largest troop contributing nations to MONUSCO, which is headquartered in the Eastern town of Goma and bordering Rwanda. The Brigade headquarters is located adjacent to the Goma airfield.