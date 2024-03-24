GIFT a SubscriptionGift
As temperatures soar, Health Ministry and NDMA issue advisory to prevent hospital fires

States and Union Territories to conduct thorough inspections, address discrepancies in electrical load capacity, and obtain valid NOC from Fire Departments

March 24, 2024 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

As temperatures rise, the Union Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a joint advisory to States on measures to prevent hospital fires during the summer months.

The Ministry has directed States and Union Territories to ensure that all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction conduct thorough inspections, address discrepancies in electrical load capacity, and obtain valid No Objection Certificates from the respective State Fire Departments. They have also been urged to conduct follow-up reviews for the implementation of critical safety measures.

