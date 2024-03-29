GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc protest: Security tightened in Central Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party had said members of the bloc will demonstrate against Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest as well as on the electoral bonds issue at the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg

March 29, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security personnel deployed outside Patel Chowk metro station in view of protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi. File.

Security personnel deployed outside Patel Chowk metro station in view of protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Multiple layers of barricades have been set up and a large number of police personnel deployed on roads leading to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in view of opposition INDIA bloc's protest on March 29 against the arrest of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Besides police personnel, those of paramilitary forces have also been stationed at many places in Central Delhi, including on the DDU Marg and around the ITO area.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is in the Enforcement Directorate's custody, was arrested by the agency on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday had said members of the bloc will demonstrate against Mr. Kejriwal's arrest as well as on the electoral bonds issue at the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble

The INDIA bloc has been formed by some opposition parties, including the AAP, the TMC, the Congress, the DMK and the SP, to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, have been imposed at the DDU Marg and its nearby areas.

"Barricades have been put up and security personnel will stop protestors from going towards the DDU Marg," a police officer said.

The AAP has been holding protests for the past week following the arrest of its convener.

Police said the road leading to the BJP headquarters from ITO and Minto Road is open but if required it will be closed.

The INDIA bloc has also announced a mega rally at Ramleela Maidan on March 31.

