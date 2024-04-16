GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ARTRAC investiture ceremony held in Shimla

Seven training establishments of the Indian Army were awarded for ‘exceptional contribution in enhancing training ethos’

April 16, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

The Army Training Command’s (ARTRAC) investiture ceremony was held in Shimla on April 16.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (ARTRAC) Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh awarded ARTRAC Unit Appreciations to seven training establishments of the Indian Army for their outstanding performance on the occasion.

The recipients of the prestigious award are the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune; the Army Medical Corps Centre and College, Lucknow; the Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bangalore; the Army Institute of Physical Training, Pune; the Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly; the Wargaming Development Centre, New Delhi; and the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh.

“These training establishments have made exceptional contribution in enhancing training ethos and standards of the Indian Army, strengthening the foundation of a strong and resilient force for the 21st century,” an official statement said. On behalf of the training establishments, the Commandants accompanied by Subedar Majors received the Unit Appreciations from the Army Commander at the event.

In addition, four training institutes — the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow; the Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly; the Corps of Military Engineering, Pune; and the Wargaming Development Centre, New Delhi — were given awards in financial excellence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.