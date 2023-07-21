HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artificial Intelligence (AI) not leading to job losses, says IT Ministry

The government told Parliament that Artificial Intelligence was “augmenting capability,” not eliminating jobs.

July 21, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) said on July 21 that the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was not leading to any job losses, and was in fact on track to increase India’s Gross Domestic Product. Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi had asked “whether [the] Government has evaluated [the] socio economic impact of generative AI on job losses”.

ALSO READ
EU's AI lobbying blitz gets lukewarm response in Asia

In a written response, the IT Ministry said, “No … The advent of Artificial Intelligence is not leading to any job losses; instead it is being used as a tool for augmenting capability.” 

The Ministry didn’t deny that some tasks may become redundant: “AI may result in automating some routine jobs but will also result in job creation in various data science, data curation etc,” the government said. “This will require reskilling and upskilling, for which MeitY has initiated FutureSkills PRIME,” an upskilling programme for 10 emerging technologies.

ALSO READ
As the negotiation phase of Europe’s AI Act begins, both questions and praise pour in

“AI is expected to raise India‟s annual growth rate by 1.3% by 2035, which amounts to an addition of $957 billion, or 15% of current GVA (gross value added) to India‟s economy,” the government said. This number appears to be derived from a 2017 report by the IT firm Accenture. 

Related Topics

national government / Artificial Intelligence / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.