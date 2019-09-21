Army to deliberate on using AI for mechanised forces

In a first of its kind discussion in the Army, the Jaipur-based South Western Command will discuss ways of incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mechanised forces at an internal seminar next week.

“We will be discussing the concept of AI and disruptive technologies and how it can help us become more effective and more lethal. We can use AI in the next decade or so to assist in decision making. We are trying to link it to mechanised warfare,” said South Western Army Commander Lt. Gen. Alok Kler.

The South Western Command facing Pakistan across the deserts of Rajasthan is armour heavy. Referring to that, Lt. Gen. Kler said in a conventional war, the command takes 1,500 tanks and such equal vehicles to battle. So we want to understand where to thrust, where to engage and where to disengage. “We can use AI in the next decade or so to greatly assist us in decision making.”

Observing that India is slightly behind in catching up with the developments in AI, he said the nation would “have to” change over the technological bent of mind as “its pace is going to be dictated by global trends”.

On the broad roadmap on incorporation of AI, Lt. Gen. Kler said the seminar was a “precursor” and after that they would reach out to industry bodies and other stakeholders to take it forward.

A defence source working in the domain observed that with phenomenal increase in information to operators and decision makers at different levels, AI would play a major role in the battle field. The applications range all levels, strategic and operational, the source said.

Observing that India has been slow in the uptake, another defence source said, “China has borrowed technology in a manner that they are right up ahead in the race. So why can’t we do the same.” We may have started late, but we can catch up quickly, the source added.