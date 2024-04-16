GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Army plans 96 recruitment rallies for Agniveers this year

11 of the rallies will be exclusively for the selection of women candidates to the Corps of the Military Police

April 16, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri
The passing out parade of Agniveer recruits’ pioneer batch. File

The passing out parade of Agniveer recruits’ pioneer batch. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Army is scheduled to to carry out 96 recruitment rallies across the country in the fiscal year 2024-25. Eleven of the rallies will be exclusively for the selection of women Agniveers into the Corps of the Military Police.

“The Army has scheduled an online combined entrance examination that will span 174 locations nationwide. The examination window, set from April 22 to May 7 is expected to witness participation from an unprecedented 12.8 lakh registered candidates,” an Army official said. “The recruitment plan seeks to attract skilled and motivated individuals capable of contributing to the nation’s security.”

The entrance examination would be followed by physical and medical examination, after which shortlisted candidates would be declared.

We will revert back to old recruitment system and scrap Agnipath: Congress 

On June 14, 2022, the government announced the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers into the armed forces for four years doing away with the earlier process. The age bracket for new recruits was fixed at 17.5 to 21 years of age. In the first intake, the Army inducted 40,000 Agniveers in two batches. The Navy recruited around 3,000 Agniveers and the Air Force around 2,700 in the first cycle.

The overall intake has been capped at 1.75 lakh till 2026. Intake of recruits under Agnipath will increase from 46,000 annually in the first four years, to 90,000 in the fifth year to 1,25,000 from the sixth year, officials had stated earlier.

Agniveers, on completion of four years, will get an opportunity to join the regular cadre and up to 25% would be taken in.

Former Army chief Gen. Manoj Naravane says in his upcoming memoir, Four Stars of Destiny (excerpts of which were released late last year) that the Agnipath scheme had taken the Army “by surprise” while it was a “bolt out of the blue” for Navy and Air Force, and that it took him some time to explain to Navy and Air Force chiefs that his proposal had only been Army-centric and that he was equally surprised by these developments.

In January, Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande, without commenting on his predecessor’s remarks, reiterated that the final framework of the scheme came about “after an iterative process, after consultations, and it took into account whatever issues we had to put across”.

Related Topics

armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.