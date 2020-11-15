National

Army pays tributes to four soldiers killed in ceasefire violations

Border Security Force (BSF) officer lays wreath on the coffin of their colleague, who was killed in a Cease fire violation at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 15, 2020.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Army on Sunday paid floral tributes to four soldiers who were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Five security forces personnel were among 11 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC between Gurez and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In retaliation, the Indian Army caused extensive damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure.

Those killed in the Pakistani aggression include four Armymen, a BSF jawan and six civilians.

“The Army today paid tribute to Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao, Gunner Subodh Ghosh and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra, who made the supreme sacrifice on 13 November 2020 in North Kashmir.

“In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Lt Gen B.S. Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud and grateful nation,” an Army spokesman said.

He said Havildar Roy and Gunner Ghosh of the Regiment of Artillery were deployed in Uri sector, while Naik Rameshrao and Sepoy Ramchandra of the Maratha Light Infantary were deployed in Gurez Sector.

“In the unprovoked artillery shelling by Pakistan Army, these brave hearts received multiple splinter injuries. They were provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to nearest military medical facility but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,” the spokesman said.

Havildar Roy (38), who belonged to Mhedhipara village of Assam’s Dhubri district, joined the Army in 2001 and is survived by his wife and son.

Naik Rameshrao (28), who hailed from Katol village in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, joined the Army in 2011 and is survived by his parents.

Gunner Ghosh (22) had joined the Army in 2017, the spokesman said, adding, he belonged to Raghunathpur village of West Bengal’s Nadia district and is survived by his wife and parents.

Sepoy Ramchandra (20) hailed from Bahirewadi village of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

“He had joined the Army in 2019 and is survived by his parents,” the spokesman said.

He said the Chinar Corps also acknowledges the supreme sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval of Border Security Force who laid down his life during the ceasefire violation in Naugam sector.

“The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken for last rites to their native places where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with these bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” the spokesman said.

