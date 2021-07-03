Army inducts 10m bridging system developed by DRDO

The fully decked roadway will ensure faster movement of troops, says Defence Ministry

The Army on Friday inducted the first production lot of 12 Short Span Bridging System (SSBS)-10m, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Larsen & Toubro Limited, the production agency.

“The SSBS-10m plays a crucial role of bridging the gaps up to 9.5m as a single span providing a 4m wide, fully decked roadway, ensuring faster movement of the troops,” a Defence Ministry statement said. The project involved the development of two prototypes of 5m SSBS on Tatra 6x6 chassis and another two prototypes of 10m SSBS on Tatra 8x8 re-engineered chassis, it stated.

This bridging system is compatible with the Sarvatra bridging system (75 m), where the last span required covering gaps less than 9.5 m. “The system will help in quick movement of troops and enhance the mobilisation of resources,” it added.

The DRDO has developed a range of bridges for the Army that have already been inducted.