Army doctor tests positive in Delhi

An Army doctor, a Lieutenant Colonel, posted in Delhi has tested positive to COVID-19 and his family and several people in contact have since been quarantined, Army sources said.

“After one personnel has been tested positive, actions as per protocol like quarantine of other residents, sanitation of common areas in the Block, contact tracing are in progress,” an Army source said on Tuesday. The doctor was part of the team involved in the preparation of Army quarantine facilities and coordination of the COVID-19 relief efforts, another source stated.

The first case in the Army was a 34-year-old jawan from the Ladakh Scouts regiment based in Leh who tested positive after contacting his father who returned from a pilgrimage from Iran. The jawan has since fully recovered.

Later two personnel tested positive — a Colonel (Dr.) based in Kolkota and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) based in Dehradun.